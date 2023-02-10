Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers

Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at , and . Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.

Named one of our best iPads for 2023, the new 10th-gen iPad got the biggest update to the entry-level iPad ever. Apple overhauled the design with an edge-to-edge display, flat sides and a USB-C port, plus Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It runs on Apple's A14 Bionic chip, has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and supports Touch ID via the top button. It also has a 12-megapixel wide back camera as well as a 12-megapixel wide front camera with Center Stage, making it easy to take pictures and video or video chat with friends, family or colleagues.

If you enjoy a stylus for greater versatility on your tablets, be sure you grab the original Apple Pencil, as the Apple Pencil 2 is not compatible with this particular device. You can also add the if you plan to use your iPad for work or school.