Apple's New 10th-Gen iPad Hits Record Low Price With $50 Off All Configurations

If you didn't get a chance to check off your entire shopping list during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, don't worry -- plenty of deals still remain as we head into the holidays. Apple's iPad is one of the most popular tablets around, and right now you can get a 10th-gen iPad from just $399 -- . This is the lowest price we've seen the recently released iPad model go. It even beats the deals we saw late last month, making now the perfect time to pick one up for yourself or as a gift this holiday season. The discount applies to all colorways at Amazon and Best Buy while supplies last, with higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants also on sale.

Named one of our best iPads for 2022, the new 10th-gen iPad sports the biggest update to the entry-level iPad ever, overhauling the design with an edge-to-edge display, flat sides and a USB-C port, plus it features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It runs on Apple's A14 Bionic chip, has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and supports Touch ID via the top button. It also has a 12-megapixel wide back camera as well as a 12-megapixel wide front camera with Center Stage, making it easy to take pictures and video or video chat with friends, family or colleagues.

If you enjoy a stylus for greater versatility on your tablets, be sure you grab the original Apple Pencil, as the Apple Pencil 2 is not compatible with this particular device. You can also add the if you plan to use your iPad for work or school. And if this model isn't quite right for you, be sure to check out other iPad deals happening now.