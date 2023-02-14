Apple Watch Ultra Deal at Amazon Offers All-Time Low Pricing (Save $69)

The Apple Watch Ultra was only released last fall but we've already seen a few Apple Watch Ultra deals worth jumping on, though they never last long. But right now, you have the opportunity to score the rugged smartwatch for its lowest price to date with . That's thanks to a direct price drop to $749 and a further $19 taken off at checkout, dropping it lower than ever before at $730. The deal applies to several Alpine Loop-equipped models, so be sure to click through the different styles and band sizes available at Amazon.

There are several great smartwatch options in Apple's current lineup, but the Ultra is CNET's best smartwatch pick. It comes with a large 49mm case, a tough titanium construction, an Action button for quickly launching apps and workouts, and a dual-frequency GPS that offers improved tracking accuracy. Voice calls get a boost with this watch as well, as there are extra microphones included in the build. And unlike other models, this Apple Watch includes LTE connectivity by default.

As for the screen, it's not just a bigger size that you'll notice. The screen is brighter, too. The always-on retina OLED display is twice as bright as the Apple Watch Series 8. It also has the best battery life of any Apple Watch on the market.

While this watch is designed with athletes in mind, coming with a ton of sensors and safety features, there are plenty of upgrades that make this watch a compelling choice for the average person, too.

Read more: Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE: The Entire Lineup Compared