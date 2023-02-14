Rihanna's Halftime Show Best Super Bowl Ads Super Bowl's Movie Trailers 'The Flash' Trailer White House: It's Not Aliens Valentine's Freebies A ChatGPT Dating Profile Best and Worst Onscreen Couples
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.
Deals

Apple Watch Ultra Deal at Amazon Offers All-Time Low Pricing (Save $69)

Grab Apple's rugged smartwatch at its best-ever price while you can.

Adam Oram headshot
Adam Oram
2 min read
The Apple Watch Ultra is displayed against a green background.
Apple/CNET

The Apple Watch Ultra was only released last fall but we've already seen a few Apple Watch Ultra deals worth jumping on, though they never last long. But right now, you have the opportunity to score the rugged smartwatch for its lowest price to date with a $69 discount at Amazon. That's thanks to a direct price drop to $749 and a further $19 taken off at checkout, dropping it lower than ever before at $730. The deal applies to several Alpine Loop-equipped models, so be sure to click through the different styles and band sizes available at Amazon. 

See at Amazon

There are several great smartwatch options in Apple's current lineup, but the Ultra is CNET's best smartwatch pick. It comes with a large 49mm case, a tough titanium construction, an Action button for quickly launching apps and workouts, and a dual-frequency GPS that offers improved tracking accuracy. Voice calls get a boost with this watch as well, as there are extra microphones included in the build. And unlike other models, this Apple Watch includes LTE connectivity by default. 

As for the screen, it's not just a bigger size that you'll notice. The screen is brighter, too. The always-on retina OLED display is twice as bright as the Apple Watch Series 8. It also has the best battery life of any Apple Watch on the market. 

While this watch is designed with athletes in mind, coming with a ton of sensors and safety features, there are plenty of upgrades that make this watch a compelling choice for the average person, too. 

Read more: Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE: The Entire Lineup Compared

Monitor fitness goals without breaking the bank.

We’ll help you find the best deal on your next smartwatch or fitness tracker.