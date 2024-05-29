Apple Watch Ultra 2 Price Plummets by a Huge $85 at Amazon

When looking through different options to find the best smartwatch, usually the Apple Watch is top of the list, and for good reason. the Apple Watch is a phenomenal option, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best Apple has to offer. It has all of the features you could need and in a design that looks the part, too. But there is no denying the fact that it's an expensive bit of kit. Or at least, it was.

Right now, you can pick up the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for as little as $714, thanks to the lingering deals from Amazon's Memorial Day sales. Even though Memorial Day has passed, some of the deals (thankfully) have not. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 would normally sell for $799 if you bought it from the Apple Store, but order from Amazon today and you'll save $85. Do keep in mind that this record-low price is only available on select models and this deal probably won't last long.

There's a lot to like about the Apple Watch Ultra 2, that's for sure. It has a huge 49mm display and high-precision GPS for use when you're out in the wilderness or when just want reliable data for your workouts. The extra-long battery life ensures you get multiple days from a single charge, and the rugged titanium case is strong yet light, perfect for your next adventure. You also get access to all the usual features, including fitness and activity tracking, heart rate monitoring and more.

If you're looking for more hot Apple deals, take a look at our roundup of the best Memorial Day Apple deals that are still live.