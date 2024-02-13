Apple Watch Series 9 Models See $90 Savings Today Only at Best Buy

If you're in the market for a new smartwatch and have an iPhone, the Apple Watch is the best option. In fact, the latest Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches period, and now you can put one on your wrist with a massive $90 discount thanks to a limited-time deal Best Buy. This promotion drops Series 9 configurations to within $10 of their lowest prices ever, but you only have until the end of the day to score the savings.

Right now you can order a new Apple Watch Series 9 in the 41mm size at the retailer for just $309 and the 45mm version is now yours for just $339, too. There are multiple colors on offer across both sizes as well as discounts on cellular-enabled models. Unlike some previous promotions, you don't have to be a My Best Buy member to get in on this deal.

The Apple Watch Series 9 was just released in fall 2023 and has been upgraded with a new S9 chipset, the first meaningful processor change since the Apple Watch Series 6, for improved speed and power efficiency. The device also features a new Double Tap gesture that opens up some one-handed use possibilities, while also being the first model to include on-device Siri commands. Ultra Wideband capabilities and a brighter display are also on board.

Buyers can look forward to an App Store full of possibilities including health tracking, games, and more. With Apple Pay support you can make payments on the go even if you don't have your wallet or iPhone, too.

For more savings on the Apple Watch, be sure to hit up our dedicated Apple Watch deals roundup for the latest discounts and promotions.