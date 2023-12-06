Apple Watch Series 9 Hits New All-Time Low for the Holidays With a $90 Discount

The Apple Watch is among the best smartwatches on the market and the Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest model. There were a few Black Friday deals available but right now you can pick a new watch up with an even bigger discount thanks to a new Amazon offer that you won't want to miss. The deal means that you can now get a 40mm Apple Watch Series 9 for as little as $310 -- an $89 discount -- and the 44mm model for for just $339 which saves you a whopping $90 on the original asking price.

It isn't every day that you get a saving like this on the latest version of anything with an Apple logo on it so we'd suggest thinking long and hard about passing up this deal. If you've been on the fence about upgrading from an older Apple Watch now might well be the time to consider treating yourself. Need a last-minute Christmas gift for a loved one? This could be the bargain you've been looking for.

The Apple Watch Series 9 was just released this fall and has been upgraded with a new S9 chipset, the first meaningful processor change since the Apple Watch Series 6, for improved speed and power efficiency. The device also features a new Double Tap gesture that opens up some one-handed use possibilities, while also being the first model to include on-device Siri commands. Ultra Wideband capabilities and a brighter display are also on board.

