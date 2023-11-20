Apple Watch Series 9 Hits Its Lowest Price Ever for Black Friday (Save $70)

Amazon is offering a huge $70 off the Apple Watch Series 9 right now, with various color and size configurations seeing the steep savings. With prices from $329, it's a rare opportunity to score a serious bargain on one of Apple's most recent devices.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

These Black Friday Apple Watch deals work out at just $329 for the 41mm model, which is the lowest price it's ever been, and $359 for the 45mm version. Cellular-enabled models are also seeing deep discounts with prices starting at $429.

It's unclear how long these discounts will stick around but we're sure they will prove to be some of the more popular Amazon Black Friday deals, so it's possible the savings won't last through Black Friday proper on Nov. 24.

The Apple Watch Series 9 was just released this fall and has been upgraded with a new S9 chipset, the first meaningful processor change since the Apple Watch Series 6, for improved speed and power efficiency. The device also features a new Double Tap gesture that opens up some one-handed use possibilities, while also being the first model to include on-device Siri commands. Ultra Wideband capabilities and a brighter display are also on board.

For more savings on Apple Watch, iPad, Mac and more, be sure to hit up our Apple Black Friday deals roundup for the latest discounts and promotions.