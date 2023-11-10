Apple Watch Series 9 Gets $50 Early Black Friday Discount

You don't have to wait until the end of the month to start shopping Black Friday Apple Watch deals. Right now, Amazon is discounting the latest Apple Watch Series 9 to a new record-low price of $349 for the 41mm model. That's $50 off the list price and applies to a variety of band styles and case color options. You can also save $50 on 45mm models and cellular-enabled variants.

It's unclear how long the discount will stick around but we're sure this deal will prove to be one of the more popular Amazon Black Friday deals, so it's possible it won't last through Black Friday proper on Nov. 24.

The Apple Watch Series 9 was just released this fall and has been upgraded with a new S9 chipset, the first meaningful processor change since the Apple Watch Series 6, for improved speed and power efficiency. The device also features a new Double Tap gesture that opens up some one-handed use possibilities, while also being the first model to include on-device Siri commands. Ultra Wideband capabilities and a brighter display are also on board.

For more savings on Apple Watch, iPad, Mac and more, be sure to hit up our Apple Black Friday deals roundup for the latest discounts and promotions.