Apple Watch Series 8 Models See Up to $249 in Savings While Supplies Last

While it's true that 2023's Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest model Apple has to offer, the fact of the matter is that it's a relatively minor upgrade over the previous year's Apple Watch Series 8. With that in mind, any significant discount on the 2022 model makes it worth considering if value trumps novelty for you.

The Apple Watch Series 8 remains one of the best smartwatches on the market but the fact that it is no longer the newest model means that stocks are starting to run dry. There are a number of different configurations on offer but you might need to pick the right color or size to get the best prices. Walmart's 41mm models with cellular start from just $299 at the moment, while Amazon's biggest discounts are on the larger 45mm model with cellular. You can bag that for just $500 today, but we don't know how long that will be the case for.

Below is a collection of the most eye-catching deals we have found but we can't stress enough that these prices are extremely volatile and supplies could run dry at any point. Keep that in mind and make sure to check the price on-screen before ordering.

Though the Series 8 wasn't a complete revolution over its predecessor, it has some upgrades over the Series 7, including a temperature sensor and ovulation tracking. It's a great choice, particularly if you're getting a smartwatch for the first time or are leveling up from one that's a few generations old. And when it comes to the Apple Watch Series 9, there isn't all that much that you're going to miss out on by choosing the 2022 model, either.

The Apple Watch Series 8 can track your workouts, temperature and sleep, has safety features like car-crash and fall detection, and allows you to get calls, notifications and reminders right on your wrist. Plus, you can use Apple Pay at the checkout. And while it may not have all the ruggedness of the Apple Watch Ultra, the Series 8 is crack-resistant, IP6X-rated dust-resistant and swim-proof with WR50 water resistance. The Apple Watch Series 8 isn't the only model on offer, either, so be sure to check out our list of the best Apple Watch deals before ordering anywhere else.