Apple Watch SE 2 Prices Drop as Low as $189 for a Limited Time

If you want to grab yourself an Apple smartwatch but don't want to spend a ton of money on something like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or the Series 9, then going for the Apple Watch SE is the smart move. Not only is it Apple's cheapest smartwatch, it's still a reasonably powerful device in its own right. Even better, you can get one for just $189 from Amazon, which is a considerable $60 discount on the usual price. At that price, it's just $10 more than the price we saw during Black Friday sales. Prices are matched at Walmart and Best Buy, too.

This deal is available applies to the 40mm Apple Watch SE in its various colors, with the 44mm version seeing the same $60 in savings at Amazon and Best Buy (or $70 off at Walmart) if you prefer the larger model. Beyond the size they're identical, so just make sure to pick the one that's right for you.

No matter which one you pick you'll get a great wearable with support for crash detection, heart-rate monitoring and activity tracking. Apple also says that this model is carbon neutral when you choose the Sport Loop. If you're looking to bag a cheap Apple Watch for a kid, or just want a decent starter smartwatch to help maintain your 2024 fitness regime, this is the time to place an order.

