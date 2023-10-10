Apple Watch SE 2 Falls to Just $199 With These October Prime Day Deals

Picking up a brand-new second-gen Apple Watch SE just got even cheaper with Amazon's October Prime Day reducing the price by up to 20%. That means that you can get yourself a new Apple Watch SE from just $199 depending on the model that you choose.

These Amazon deals are all available right now but that provably won't be the case for long. The good news is that you don't actually need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of these prices, nor do you have to enter any codes or clip any coupons. And with deals on 40mm, 44mm and even cellular models there should be an Apple Watch SE bargain for everyone.

These are the latest Apple Watch SE models we're talking about here, and the prices are going to be hard to beat. The cheapest $199 model is the 40mm with GPS connectivity and can be had in a choice of colors and band options. The most expensive is the $279 Apple Watch SE in 44mm, again with cellular. That's limited in the number of options, however, with only the Midnight case and sport band available -- consider placing that order soon if you want to save 15% there.

All of these models come with support for the latest WatchOS 10 update as well as the usual fitness and activity-related features. You'll also benefit from the potentially lifesaving crash detection and heart rate monitoring, too.

With these deals likely to sell out quickly we'd suggest ordering as soon as possible if you want to ensure you get the price on-screen right now.