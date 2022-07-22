Apple TV 4K Is Back on Sale With $49 Off Following Prime Day

Earlier this month we saw some stellar Apple TV deals during Prime Day and Black Friday in July promotions. Though those sales are now over, both Amazon and Best Buy are giving you another opportunity to save on the latest streaming hardware from Apple with . Dropping as low as $130 for the 32GB model, this is the best price around right now and a rare chance to save on a product that's historically held firm at its full retail price.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the newest Apple TV 4K with the all-new (and vastly improved) Siri remote to accompany it. This version is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip to help maximize speed and app experiences. At close to $50 off, you'll have a hard time finding a better price for this right now.

Apple The 64GB Apple TV 4K offers extra storage if you'll be downloading a lot of content or installing various games and apps. While the 32GB model is also $49 off, it may be worth spending the extra $20 to double the storage if you plan to keep it for a while.

We're spoiled for choice when it comes to streaming devices these days with great options from Roku, Amazon, Google and more all available inexpensively. If you're all-in on the Apple ecosystem, though, the Apple TV is undeniably the best pick for you and the 2021 Apple TV 4K is the current top-tier model.

Inside, it's powered by Apple's beefy A12 Bionic chip to help it operate smoothly and ensure that your streaming experience is top notch. There's also a Siri Voice Remote for easy navigation. You can choose between 32GB or 64GB options, both available at a discount, with the latter being advisable for those wanting to run a lot of games or store a large collection of TV shows and movies on the device.

Apple TV offers the level of user experience you'd expect from an Apple product, plus convenient tie-ins with your Apple ID, iTunes purchase history, and Apple services such as Apple TV Plus and Apple Fitness Plus. Ultimately, you're likely to enjoy using an Apple TV more than a device from a competitor and the near-$50 discount helps drop its price to something a little closer to the rest of the streaming pack.