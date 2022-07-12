Apple TV 4K Drops to $109 as Amazon Prime Day Deals Heat Up

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Yesterday we saw Best Buy drop the price of the Apple TV 4K as part of its Black Friday in July sales event, and today when the official Prime Day deals kicked off we saw Amazon beat the price. Right now, you can pick up this 4K media streamer for just $109, which is $70 less than it normally costs. This is a new all-time low, and makes it the absolute best Apple TV deal you can consider right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the newest Apple TV 4K with the all-new (and vastly improved) Siri remote to accompany it. This version is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip to help maximize speed and app experiences. At $70 off, you'll have a hard time finding a better price for this for the rest of the year.

The Apple TV 4K comes with Apple's new Siri remote, which offers an improved design and better usability. It is powered by Apple's powerful A12 Bionic chip to help it operate smoothly and ensure that your streaming experience is top notch. During our full Apple TV 4K review, CNET's Eli Blumenthal noted that the price was set a bit too high compared to the competition, but this deal definitely helps alleviate some of that pain.

If you're in need of a new streamer, be sure to grab one of these before they sell out.