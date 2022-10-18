Apple TV 4K (2022) Preorder: Where to Buy Apple's New Streaming Box

In a surprise move, Apple just unveiled a new Apple TV 4K for 2022. Physically, the new streamer looks the same as its predecessors but internally there have been some significant changes -- plus a welcome price drop.

The 2022 Apple TV 4K is now powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip for up to 50% faster CPU performance and up to 30% faster graphics compared to the 2021 model. Apple TV 4K now supports HDR10 Plus, in addition to Dolby Vision, for a more detailed picture.

Apple

Get the best price with CNET Shopping. Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.

The base model now offers 64GB of internal storage, up from 32GB previously, and retails for $129 -- down from $179 previously. If you want a wired Ethernet port, something previously included in the base-spec Apple TV 4K, you'll need to go for the $149 model, though you'll also get 128GB of storage for that price.

Apple TV 4K (2022) is available to preorder now and begins shipping on Nov. 4.

Apple TV 4K (2022) pricing

Apple is offering a couple of different Apple TV 4K configurations for the 2022 iteration. The only differences are the capacity and the inclusion of Ethernet, but it does change the price. Here's how US pricing breaks down:

Apple TV 4K (64GB, Wi-Fi): $129

Apple TV 4K (128GB, Wi-Fi + Ethernet): $149

Best Apple TV 4K (2022) deals

Apple Preorders are now open for the new Apple TV 4K with prices starting at $129. Devices will begin shipping on Nov. 4.