Apple Pencil 2 Price Falls to Just $79 at Amazon Following Pencil Pro Release

Apple might have just launched the Apple Pencil Pro but the second-gen Apple Pencil is the best option Apple makes if you don't plan on upgrading to one of the new M4 iPad Pro or M2 iPad Air tablets. It isn't normally a cheap option, but thankfully, there are often Apple Pencil deals to be had. Right now the Apple Pencil 2 is down to just $79 -- a huge $50 off. That's the price at Amazon, but the same deal is also available at Walmart for those who prefer to go that route.

The Apple Pencil is a great way to take notes and get creative when using an iPad, and the second-gen model offers support for advanced features like pressure and tilt sensitivity, tapping to change tools and more. It also magnetically connects to the side of compatible iPads to wirelessly charge and pair, ensuring that it's always charged and ready to go when inspiration strikes.

The second-gen Apple Pencil works with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-gen models); iPad Pro 11-inch (first-, second-, third- and fourth-generation); iPad Air (fourth- and fifth-gen models); and the sixth-gen iPad Mini. It doesn't work with the latest iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2 devices, though. Upgraders will need the new Apple Pencil Pro for those devices instead.

