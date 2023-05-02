Apple Pencil 2 Returns to All-Time Low of $89, Original Model Also on Sale

Apple's sleek iPads are among our favorite tablets for creative types, and if you're an artist looking to make the most of yours, you'll also want to make sure you've got the compatible Apple Pencil as well. These styluses are designed to function seamlessly with Apple's tablets, and right now, you've got a rare chance to pick one up at a discount.

Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are all offering $20 off the first-gen model, and $40 off the second-gen model, dropping prices down to $79 and $89 respectively. These are some of the the best Apple Pencil deals with an all-time low price on the latest model and just $9 over the best-ever price for the original stylus. There's no set expiration for these deals, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on the savings.