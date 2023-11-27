X
Cyber Monday Drops the Apple Pencil 2 to a New All-Time Low (Save $49)

Pair your Black Friday iPad purchase with this essential accessory for just $80.

Apple Pencil 2nd-gen
While a lot of Black Friday deals just continue right through Cyber Monday these days, there's a genuinely new price drop on the Apple Pencil 2 over at Amazon today. The second-gen Apple stylus is down to a new all-time low price of $80 there right now. That's $49 off its retail price and $9 lower than we've seen it offered the last few days. 

That 38% saving is available to anyone who wants it, with no discount codes or on-screen coupons, nor do you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. But you do need to act soon -- there's no indication of when this deal is going to end, which means it could sell out without warning.

The Apple Pencil is a great way to take notes and get creative when using an iPad, and the second-gen model is the best of the bunch with support for advanced features like tapping to change tools and more. It also magnetically connects to the side of compatible iPads to wirelessly charge and pair, ensuring that it's always charged and ready to go when inspiration strikes. The second-gen Apple Pencil works with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th gens); iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th gens); iPad Air (4th and 5th gens); and iPad Mini (6th gen).

With Amazon's Cyber Monday sale well underway, there are plenty of discounts across other Apple products this year. If you haven't yet taken the plunge on a new iPad, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals you can buy. 

