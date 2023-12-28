This Holiday Offer Scores You 3 Free Months of Apple Music
New subscribers can save $33 when they sign up right now.
If you found a new pair of headphones under the tree this year, you're probably eager to start listening. With Apple Music -- one of our favorite music streaming services out there -- you can get instant access to millions of hit songs. Right now, new users can try it out for three months completely free, which saves you $33 total.
Now, some fine print and terms apply. This offer is for new subscribers only, meaning you are not currently and never have been subscribed to Apple Music, Apple One or Apple Music Voice, or had access to Apple Music through a family plan. It's also only available in select markets, including the United States, Canada, the UK and Australia, among others. The offer is for the Individual Plan only -- no family options here. If you qualify, you'll want to redeem between now and Jan. 8, 2024. You'll also want to be sure you're using iOS 16 or newer to get in on the promo.
With Apple Music, you'll gain access to 100 million songs right at your fingertips. You can curate playlists, share them with other Apple Music users and best of all, you'll experience no ads. Once you've redeemed, you will receive three months free, after which the plan will automatically renew at $10.99 per month unless canceled.
The offer must be redeemed on an iPhone, iPad or Mac. To redeem:
- Open the Apple Music app on your Apple device and sign in with your Apple ID.
- If the offer doesn't appear immediately after the app launches, go to the Listen Now tab where it will appear.
- Tap "Redeem"
