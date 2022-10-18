Amazon Is Offering a Rare Chance to Save $80 on the Newest iPad Air

As hardware and performance continue to improve, the lines between laptop and tablet are starting to blur -- particularly on models like the latest, fifth-gen iPad Air, which comes equipped with Apple's M1 processor, the same series found in some MacBooks. This sleek, versatile tablet is the newest iPad to date, and right now you can get your hands on one for less. Amazon is offering $80 off all colors of both the and the , dropping the price down to $519 and $669, respectively. You can also save $80 on the , which start at $669.

Amazon is also offering $80 off bundles with a two-year subscription to AppleCare Plus. A subscription entitles you to 24/7 access to priority technical support, Apple-certified service and support and unlimited accidental damage repairs for a flat rate of $49. If you want the AppleCare Plus coverage, prices start at $598 for the or $748 for the .

The latest generation iPad Air is packed full of cutting-edge hardware and specs that have it "mostly caught back up" to the pricier iPad Pro, according to CNET's Scott Stein, who gave it a glowing review. The M1 chip has an eight-core CPU and GPU, meaning it can handle even high-strain apps like Adobe Photoshop. And the stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 Wide Color make it a great choice for creators and artists. It's also equipped with a 12-megapixel camera that automatically keeps you centered on video calls, and Wi-Fi 6 support for lightning-fast web performance (if you have a compatible router). On a single charge, it has a battery life of up to 10 hours, and features a USB-C charger, as opposed to the Lightning cable found on other models.

There's no clear-cut expiration on these offers, but discounts on the latest Apple devices rarely last for too long. If you're committed to grabbing a tablet at this price, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later. Looking for a different iPad? Be sure to check out all the best iPad deals that you can shop right now.