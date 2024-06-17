Apple Fans: Score This Lamicall 3-in-1 Charging Station, Just $22 With Coupon

It's not uncommon to discover that your phone, watch and earbuds are all running low on battery at the same time. Instead of searching for the right cord or plug, a three-in-one charging station is the perfect solution. But with some of the top-rated wireless chargers clocking in over $100, you may have hesitated to buy one. That's why you'll want to check out this deal on the Lamicall 3-in-1 charging station for Apple, priced at $22 if you clip the on-page $15 off coupon on Amazon right now.

Usually $37, with the $15 coupon the price drops to just $22. Lamicall is the maker of one of our favorite MagSafe car chargers and this three-in-one station gets you MagSafe charging in a hurry for the iPhone 12 and newer. It allows you to charge any Apple Watch as well as AirPods simultaneously to fully charged in two to three hours. Plus, it folds down so you can pop it in your suitcase instead of wrangling multiple chargers when you travel. Just don't forget to clip the on-page coupon before adding to your cart. The savings will be reflected in your cart at checkout.

Lamicall is known for making an array of products designed to streamline your space and use of devices, including laptop stands, bike mounts for phones, charging stations and more.

