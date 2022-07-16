Anycubic's Photon Mono 4K and Mono X 6K 3D Printers Are up to $300 Off Today

3D printers have become increasingly popular in recent years, as they offer users the ability to create three-dimensional objects from a digital file right in your own home. Anycubic 3D printers are a popular choice for those looking for an affordable option that delivers quality results.

Right now at Amazon, you can find discounted by up to 38%. With prices starting as low as $192, it's a great time to jump into the world of 3D printing or upgrade your current setup. However, if you're interested, be sure to shop early as these offers expire tonight.

Normally listing for $800, the 3D printer is 38% off today, saving you $300. It comes equipped with a 9.25-inch monochrome LCD screen. It also features a large print volume of up to 9.6 x 7.8 x 4.8 inches. Whether you are printing large-size models or multiple models at once, the larger base is both convenient and efficient. If you're planning on building cosplay pieces, this size will certainly come in handy.

It has a high 5,760 x 3,600 pixel resolution as well, and a 350:1 contrast ratio, which brings vivid detail to your 3D models and provides your designs with sharp edges and corners without compromising on speed. This printer can print up to 3.15 inches per hour.

However, if you don't need the large-scale prints the 6K model can provide, there's a cheaper option that is still packed with great features. The 3D printer is marked down to $192 today, saving you $88. The monochrome LCD screen is 6.23 inches and boasts an impressive printing size of 5.19 x 3.14 x 6.49 inches, which is sufficient space for printing gaming miniatures and other similarly-sized items. The screen resolution is 3,840 x 2,400 and this printer can reach speeds of 1.97 inches per hour.

Both of these printers also support special resins in addition to the ordinary 405nm UV resins, which makes each of these printers a more versatile 3D printer overall. There also special offers for discounted resins on each landing page, so if you want to go ahead and purchase resin along with your printer, consider those cost-saving options.