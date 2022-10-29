Anycubic Photon M3 Premium 3D Printer Makes Incredibly Detail Models With Its 8K Screen

What's happening Anycubic, a popular brand for 3D printers, has announced the Photon M3 Premium, a new printer that features an 8K screen. Why it matters This 3D printer comes equipped with an 8K screen and can produce incredibly detailed models. What's next The Anycubic Photon M3 Premium will be available for preorder on Oct 29 for $619, with a full retail price of $639 to follow.

The popularity of 3D printers continues to rise, bringing more competition to the marketplace, with prices coming down as caliber goes up. That trend continues with the Anycubic Photon M3 Premium, a high-quality printer that brings an 8K screen to your 3D printing projects. Because the 8K screen has such a high pixel density the details on your model should be more defined without that square edge that can occur on lower-density 3D printers.

The Photon M3 Premium uses a new lighting system, Anycubic LighTurbo 2.0, which delivers more consistent results than previous printer models. The maximum printing volume reaches 6.7L, and that larger capacity allows more space for your creations without sacrificing accuracy. It also has ball screw double threaded rods, which minimize the lifting resistance of the platform and increase the printing speed.

The M3 Premium also features dual filters that should help eliminate the odors that often come with 3D printing and a laser-etched build plate that is supposed to offer greater purchase to keep your models from coming loose.

The Anycubic Photon M3 Premium 3D printer will be released Nov 1 for $619 at . That's a $20 discount off the regular price. You can also purchase this printer from , , and .