Anne Klein Earth Friendly Foldable Tote Bag: free w/ $10 purchase + free shipping w/ $25

With orders of $10 or more, Dollar1 offers the Anne Klein Earth Friendly Foldable Tote Bag for free. (This link is for reference only, as the pack will add to cart automatically. You must click through this link when adding your items to cart.) Plus, orders of $25 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $8. Provided you've got $10 worth of shopping to do, that's a savings of $5 and the lowest price we could find.