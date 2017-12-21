Anki Cozmo Collector's Edition Robot for $120 + free shipping

Amazon offers the Anki Cozmo Collector's Edition Robot for $119.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. (We saw the non-collector's edition for $8 more on Cyber Monday.) It includes one Cozmo robot, a charger, and three power cubes. It requires a compatible iOS or Android device running the free Cozmo app.
