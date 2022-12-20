Some of Our Favorite Anker Wireless Earbuds Are Just $80 (Save $90)

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Choosing the best pair of wireless earbuds is not an easy task: There's a lot to consider, like battery life, comfort and sound quality. Depending on your criteria, price tags can be all over the place. You can grab entry-level models for as low as $50, while some of the priciest models are in the $200 range and beyond.

These Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro buds from Anker are the best-sounding value pair on our current list of the best wireless earbuds. They're a great intersection of quality and affordability, offering a sound that can compete with more expensive earbuds without breaking the bank.

Even at their usual $170, they're a great value, but right now that drops the price to just $80, a discount of $90. This deal only lasts for the next few hours, so hurry and grab a pair while you can.

These true-wireless Anker earbuds are plenty impressive. Their most remarkable feature is the sound quality at this price. Using coaxial driver tech and Anker's HearID tech, which maps your in-ear pressure for a custom-tailored sound profile, they deliver sound on par with earbuds that cost much more, according to CNET's resident headphone expert David Carnoy.

They have six built-in microphones for precise, active noise cancellation. And when you account for the wireless charging case, they deliver up to 32 hours of total playtime. With Soundcore's companion app, you can also customize the equalizer, touch controls and more.

