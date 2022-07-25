MCU Phase 5 Pixel 6A vs. iPhone SE Cameras Apple Watch Deals Best Android VPN PlayStation Plus Games Bluetooth Speaker Deal Casper Bedding Sale ISPs With No Data Caps
Anker's Magnetic Desktop Charging Station Is on Sale for $75 (Save $25)

Clutter-free and compact charging never looked so good.

Tablets, phones, computer, wireless headphones, smartwatches... with so many devices that constantly need juice, it's only wise to get a charger that can handle all your charging needs in one go. That's where the Anker magnetic desktop charging station comes in. This eight-in-one charger is now $75 on Amazon after you apply a $25 on-site coupon.

The near-spherical charging station can be placed on any desk without looking too cumbersome. The front-facing side has a MagSafe charger, which is compatible with several iPhone models. On the back, there are two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and three AC outlets. The USB-C ports can charge devices as big as laptops with a powerful 65W charge (a typical MacBook adapter has 30W), and deliver a full charge to an iPhone 12 in just about one hour.

Anker sells high-quality charging products that are entirely worth the investment. Its products will last you a long time and won't quickly deteriorate in quality over time. And its two-year warranty and lifetime $50,000 connected equipment warranty mean that if connected equipment is damaged for some reason, you can get reimbursed up to $50,000. The charging station comes in misty blue, interstellar gray, or dolomite white.