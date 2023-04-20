Anker's Earth Day Sale Brings Big Savings on Cables, Chargers and More

Earth Day doesn't bring quite as many bargains as Black Friday or Labor Day, but there are still plenty of deals you can shop ahead of the April 22 celebration, including discounts on some of our favorite phone accessories from Anker. You can save up to $25 on chargers, cables and other accessories during its ongoing Earth Day sale. Plus, Amazon is matching many of these deals, and even offering some of its own savings on a variety of Anker gear. There's no clear-cut expiration for these sales, but there's a good chance they'll expire on April 22, so we'd recommend getting your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

It's always a good idea to have some spare chargers on hand, and this sale is a great chance to stock up for less. The slim Anker 622 MagGo is one of our favorite MagSafe iPhone accessories for 2023, and snaps to the back of your phone so it functions as both a wireless charger and a stand. It has a 5,000-mAh capacity, and right now you an pick it up on sale for $45, $25 off the usual price. Or, if you just need some spare charging cables, you can snag a 6-foot USB-C to USB-C cable for $13 ($4 off), or a USB-C to Lightning cable for $14 ($6 off). These charging cables are mode of bio-based materials like corn and sugar cane and are extremely durable, with a 20,000-bend lifespan. Or you can keep your desk or nightstand organized with with Anker 525 charging station. It has three AC outlets, two USB-C ports and two USB-A so you can charge up to seven devices at a time, and right now you can snag one for $48, $18 off the usual price.

You can also shop plenty of Anker deals at Amazon, and check out our full roundup of all the best Earth Day deals available now for even more bargains.