Anker's Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Save You Up to $400 on Its Nebula Projectors

You can use a projector to turn any wall or blank space into a big screen TV. The size and quality of the picture will depend on the projector you use, but with Prime Day right around the corner, much of Anker's Nebula lineup is on sale. on a variety of projector options with this early Prime Day deal.

Projectors are solid options for going big on home entertainment, whether you want to binge your favorite show, have a cinematic experience at home or even to game with your friends. But portable projectors are also great to use in the backyard or away on camping trips.

If you're looking for powerhouse of the Nebula family, checkout the . It usually lists for a whopping $2,200, but with Prime membership you can save $400 and snag this 2400 ISO lumens setup for $1,800. It has technology that can analyze your room and automatically fit the screen to your space without any decor or furniture blocking the picture. It also features Android TV 10 and has powerful dual 10-watt speakers and 5-watt tweeters for immersive sound. And if 4K isn't a necessity, you can snag a for just $1,300.

The is an excellent choice for a home theater. It is a 4K HDR projector with 360-degree Dolby Digital speakers, Android 9.0 and 1,500 ANSI lumens of brightness. You can adjust the image size up to 150 inches. It even upscales non-HDR content. You can get $300 off the Cosmos Max projector with promo code NEDMCOSM07, bringing the price to $1,300.

If you're looking for a compact option, check out the Mars II Pro. It's great for taking with you on the go and lasts up to 3.5 hours. It also works as an audio-only Bluetooth speaker, which can be great when you're traveling. You can pick up the for $450. That's a $100 savings. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon to unlock that price.

Several other options are available for $400 or less, including the . There's even a projector so small you can carry it in the palm of your hand. The is just $200 and it's a great option for kids, because the projector will automatically shut off if curious eyes look into the bright bulb. It also has parental controls so you can be sure to keep content kid-friendly. Just be sure you clip the on-page coupons for both of these options to get the cheapest price.

You can even pick up a . It comes with a remote for easy screen control from your couch. It also has on-page coupon that will score you $60 in savings, bringing the cost to just $140. There are a lot of other great deals on Nebula projectors and accessories, too, so be sure to shop the at Amazon to revamp how you entertain.