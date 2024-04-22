Anker's Charging Station and Power Strip Combo Is Back to Its All-Time Low Price

It can get overwhelming to keep track of all our different devices, and even more so making sure all of them are charged so they're ready for you when you need them. Charging stations are a great solution to this issue. The Anker MagGo Magnetic Charging Station is ideal for those who want minimum fuss and maximum flexibility.

This charging station is a Qi2 wireless charger and power strip combined. It would normally retail for around $100, but it's back down to its all-time low price, so you can put one on your desk for just $70 right now. This deal is valid for a limited time only, so act quick to get yours.

Wireless chargers are ideal if you want to avoid the hassle of having to constantly plug your phone into charge, especially if you tend to lose or break cables. Anker's magnetic charging station offers you auto-aligning magnetic charging. Plus, it also provides you with seven other ports and plugs for you to power up devices with. Those seven other charging options include three AC outlets, two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, and you can use all eight at once.

That means you can plop it on your desk and charge everything, from your phone to your laptop. In fact, with up to 67-watt charging available, you can get a MacBook Air up to 50% in around 25 minutes using the high-powered USB-C slot, so it's quite handy. Note that the charging speeds per port vary depending on how many other ports are in use, so you'll experience slower charging speeds per device the more you plug in at once.

As for the wireless charger, it's Qi2-certified, meaning you get speedy 15-watt charging, and it works with the latest iPhones as well, so you have no worries there. The whole thing is run by Anker's internal chip, which optimizes charging and makes sure it's safe and efficient and, with heat dissipation considerations, prevents overheating.

Overall, it's a solid pick if you're looking for something that can handle multiple devices and charge at a high capacity. So if you've recently nabbed a new phone deal and want a modern charging station to go with it, this Anker device is perfect.