Anker's Affordable Noise-Canceling Headphones Are Now a Steal at Just $80

We're big fans of Anker's headphones -- they offer some of the best value noise-canceling headphones around, especially compared with similar midrange brands. Now, some of our favorite affordable noise-canceling headphones, Anker's Soundcore Space One, can be yours for even less, with $20 off of the regular price, bringing them down to just $80. But act quick, as this deal ends tonight.

These headphones are our top value noise-canceling headphones, thanks to their strong feature set along with good sound quality and performance. One feature of these headphones, similar to Sony's Speak-to-Chat, is Easy Chat. The headphones will automatically pause when you start a conversation with someone and enter transparency mode, giving you a hands-free experience. No more scrambling to pause or lower the audio volume to hear who is talking to you.

They also have wear-detection sensors, which is something not often seen in affordable headphones. They have a battery life of up to 55 hours, so you can listen without worrying about needing to charge them quickly. And, although very comfortable to wear, the only downside to these is that they are a tad bulky looking. This offer is available until tonight, so snag yours as soon as possible.

