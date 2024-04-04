Anker's Affordable Noise-Canceling Headphones Are Now a Steal at Just $80
The Soundcore Space One were already a great value, and now they're discounted even more.
We're big fans of Anker's headphones -- they offer some of the best value noise-canceling headphones around, especially compared with similar midrange brands. Now, some of our favorite affordable noise-canceling headphones, Anker's Soundcore Space One, can be yours for even less, with $20 off of the regular price, bringing them down to just $80. But act quick, as this deal ends tonight.
These headphones are our top value noise-canceling headphones, thanks to their strong feature set along with good sound quality and performance. One feature of these headphones, similar to Sony's Speak-to-Chat, is Easy Chat. The headphones will automatically pause when you start a conversation with someone and enter transparency mode, giving you a hands-free experience. No more scrambling to pause or lower the audio volume to hear who is talking to you.
They also have wear-detection sensors, which is something not often seen in affordable headphones. They have a battery life of up to 55 hours, so you can listen without worrying about needing to charge them quickly. And, although very comfortable to wear, the only downside to these is that they are a tad bulky looking. This offer is available until tonight, so snag yours as soon as possible.
If you're looking for more listening options, check out our list of the best deals on earbuds and headphones going on right now.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.