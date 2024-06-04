X
Anker Soundcore Earbuds See Prices Fall to as Little as $20 at Amazon

Several models of already inexpensive Soundcore earbuds and headphones are seeing further discounts right now.

Ingrid Cruz Contributor
Ingrid Cruz
3 min read
navy blue Anker earbuds and charging case against lavender background
Soundcore P20i earbuds: $20
Save $5
white Anker earbuds and case against magenta gradient
Soundcore Life P2 Mini earbuds: $32
Save $8 with on-page coupon
light blue Soundcore A30i earbuds and charging case against red background
Soundcore A30i: $40
Save $10 with on-page coupon
black Soundcore by Anker, Space One headphones against yellow gradients
Soundcore Space One noise-canceling headphones: $79
Save $20
white Anker sleep earbuds in round case against a green and blue gradient
Soundcore Sleep A10 sleep earbuds: $90
Save $80
light pink earbuds, light gray earbuds and light blue wireless headphones against a purple gradient

Anker earbuds and headphones

 Anker/CNET

Anker makes some of the best low-cost earbuds and headphones on the market. They boast a long battery life, have sound that packs a punch and are frequently on our best earbud lists. For a limited time you can score a pair or two and even lower prices than usual thanks to these Amazon deals. Though you'll be able to find gear at various prices, some deals start with prices as low as $20. Like any other Amazon deal, prices can be volatile and stock can run dry quickly.

From sportier deals to wireless cans that go over your ear, you'll be sure to find audio gear to suit your preferences -- and just in time for Father's Day or grad season.
Anker/CNET

Soundcore P20i earbuds: $20

Save $5

These wireless earbuds provide up to 30 hours of listening time, come in 3 colors and let you connect to the Anker app to change presets according to your wishes. They also provide great bass and are equipped with microphones so you can use these for calls. Plus, they're only $20 at Amazon right now.

Anker/CNET

Soundcore Life P2 Mini earbuds: $32

Save $8 with on-page coupon

These earbuds are made to feel light on the ear. They have three EQ settings you can use to customize your sound. To get the full discount on these earbuds, you need to click the on-page coupon. 

Anker/CNET

Soundcore A30i: $40

Save $10 with on-page coupon

These humble earbuds feature noise cancelation while remaining lightweight and offering up to 24 hours of listening time. If you need a pair of earbuds for a workout, these IP54-rated earbuds can withstand sweat and some drizzle without interrupting your listening sessions. To get the full discount, click on the on-page coupon before checkout.

Anker/CNET

Soundcore Space One noise-canceling headphones: $79

Save $20

Battery life Rated up to 55 hoursNoise Canceling Yes (ANC)Multipoint NoHeadphone Type Over-ear wireless headphonesWater-Resistant No IP rating

If you need a rest from earbuds once in a while, these Soundcore Anker Space One headphones are plush and come in multiple colors. They feature adaptive noise cancelation, which you can turn on if you need to focus on work, calls or your precious binge-watches. Plus, their batteries were designed to last for up to 40 hours. The Sooundcore Space One are our one of our picks for anyone looking for the best value ANC headphones

Anker/CNET

Soundcore Sleep A10 sleep earbuds: $90

Save $80

Battery life 10 hours (6 hours with music)ANC, PNC or other Passive noise canceling (PNC)Headphone type In ear&nbsp;Connection type Bluetooth

These earbuds are made to work almost as earplugs so you can get a better sleep, and they made our list of the best sleep earbud options for those looking to do just that. You can play white noise or other relaxing sounds, or stick to your favorite music. Anker designed these with twin tips to make them suitable for sleep. You can program an alarm and track sleep patterns as well. Usually priced at $170, you can now snag them at 47% off right now at Amazon. That means you pay only $90.

Additional Anker Soundcore deals

Remember that some of these deals require you to click an on-page coupon to get the full discount. Amazon hasn't listed specific end dates, but they tend to change prices or run out of stock quickly so it's wise to take action quickly if any of this gear piques your interest. We've also got lists of the best earbuds and headphones in case you want to shop around a bit more.

