Anker Charging Cables, Power Banks and More Are Up to 48% Off at Amazon

Running out of battery on your phone, laptop or tablet can be a big inconvenience, especially if you rely on any of them to get your day-to-day tasks done. I've been caught in the red more than once and eventually learned my lesson: I invested in some portable power banks.

I opted for Anker and grabbed a 72-hour portable charger that keeps all of my electronics charged, especially when I'm on the go. If you want to ensure that your smartwatch, headphones, laptop or other daily drivers are functioning optimally, you should check out this sale on . You can save up to 48% on cables, wall chargers, power banks and more.

There's no set expiration for these deals, so there's no telling how long they'll be available. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

I have this portable Anker 20,000-mAh power bank that boasts impressive 20-watt power delivery. You can (save $12). This is powerful enough to charge an iPhone 12 to 50% in just 30 minutes. Altogether, it can fully charge an iPhone five times over, and a Samsung Galaxy phone four times over. It has both a small USB-C and a regular USB-A port.

If you need some additional ways to charge at home, there are plenty of options in this sale including this at $44, down from $70. It offers two AC outlets, two USB-C ports and a USB-A port making it a really versatile and portable option. Or if you just need a spare wall charger, you can snag the , which offers a 47-watt output via its USB-C port -- great for fast charging both iPhones and Android phones. It's on sale for $30 right now, which is $10 off the usual price.

It's always a good idea to have some spare charging cables laying around, and right now you can stock up for less. Apple users can pick up this two-pack of on sale for just $20, which is 39% off its usual price. And Android users and USB-C laptop owners can take advantage of this 48% discount on a , which drops the price down to just $12.

There are dozens of other options, so be sure to and grab what you need before it ends.