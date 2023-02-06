Anker Charging Cables, Power Banks and More Are Up to 46% Off at Amazon

Keeping your phone, smartwatch, headphones, laptop and other daily drivers charged can be a hassle, and there's nothing worse than being caught short when it comes to battery life. Fortunately, that's easy to avoid with some extra charging gear, and right now you can pick some up at a discount. Amazon is , including cables, wall chargers, power banks and more. There's no set expiration for these deals, so there's no telling how long they'll be available. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

If you need some additional ways to charge at home, there are plenty of options in this sale including this at $44, down from $70. It offers two AC outlets, two USB-C ports and a USB-A port making it a really versatile and portable option. Or if you just need a spare wall charger, you can snag the which offers a 20-watt output via its USB-C port which is great for fast charging both iPhones and Android phones. It's on sale for $20 right now, which is $14 off the usual price.

It's always a good idea to have some spare charging cables laying around, and right now you can stock up for less. Apple users can pick up this on sale for just $10, which is 38% off its usual price. And Android users and USB-C laptop owners can take advantage of this 46% discount on a , which drops the price down to just $19.

If you don't want to worry about having to find an open outlet when your battery is low, you can pick up this . It has an impressive 20,000-mAh battery, two USB-A ports and a fast-charging 20-watt USB-C port, and is currently on sale for $40, which saves you $20 compared to the usual price.

There are dozens of other options, so be sure to and grab what you need before it ends.