Android Tablet Deal: Score the OnePlus Pad While It's $80 Off at Amazon

If you're in the market for a new tablet but don't want to spend top dollar on an iPad Pro or Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, there are many midrange devices to consider. One of our favorite tablets is the impressive OnePlus Pad, which is solid in every respect, and currently down to just $400 on Amazon thanks to an $80 discount. That's a match for its best-ever price there. You can also snag this deal directly at OnePlus if you prefer.

CNET's Scott Stein labeled the OnePlus Pad as one of the best Android tablets in its price range, so it's an even better value when you can pick it up on sale. It has an 11.6-inch LCD display as well as a powerful eight-core Dimensity 9000 CPU for smooth performance, and is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It measures just 6.5mm thick and weighs in at 552 grams (1.22 pounds), making it perfect for taking care of business while you're on the go.

You can also pick up some accessories for the OnePlus Pad -- albeit not on sale -- such as the OnePlus magnetic stylus for $100, the magnetic keyboard for $150 and the folio case for $40. If you're considering those accessories, it's best to oder directly at OnePlus where they can be bundled in at up to 50% off. Be sure to check out some of these other great tablet deals if the OnePlus Pad doesn't quite tickle your fancy.