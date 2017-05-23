American Girl Doll Body/Underwear Exchange for free

Earlier this year, American Girl changed the design of some of its American Girl 18" dolls to feature attached, non-removable underwear. This change was met with some controversy, and now American Girl has announced that it will return to producing dolls with removable, interchangeble underwear. Even better, disappointed customers who purchased a doll with attached underwear can have the doll's body exchanged for free. Customers can drop off their doll at a local American Girl store (who will send it in for repair), or ship it to American Girl using this form. (You will have to pay for the shipping if you choose to return it yourself.) Afterwards, American Girl will send your doll back with a replacement body featuring removable underwear for free. Returned dolls are expected to be repaired and delivered in three to four weeks.