American Girl 18" Doll School Locker Set for $30 + free shipping

American Girl Store via eBay offers its American Girl 18" Doll School Locker Set for $30 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $38. This set is designed for use with 18" dolls and includes a locker with faux lock, removable mirror, four colorful frames, two orange clips, two photos, two postcards, three friendly notes, and a sheet of removable stickers.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!