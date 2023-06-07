Amazon's OnePlus Sale Knocks Up to $220 Off New and Previous-Gen Phones

If you're shopping for a new phone, Apple, Google and Samsung aren't the only brands worth taking a look at anymore. OnePlus is a smaller brand that's caught our attention, and even earned a spot on our list of the best phones overall for 2023. And right now, you've got a chance to snag one of these sleek and powerful phones at a discount. Amazon is currently offering $100 off its latest flagship model -- the OnePlus 11 -- as well as deals on more affordable previous-gen models and select accessories. There's no set expiration for these deals, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The OnePlus 11 made its way onto our list of the best phones for 2023 thanks to its powerful performance and reasonable starting price. There's no discount on the base 128GB model, but you can save $100 on the 256GB model, which drops the price down to $700. It comes equipped with a second-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 processor, as well as 16GB of RAM for lightning-fast performance. It also features a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display, plus support for HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Or, if you're looking for a more affordable model, you can snag the previous-gen OnePlus 10T for just $430, which saves you $220 compared to the original price. The base model comes equipped with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as a first-gen Snapdragon 8 processor and a 6.7-inch full HD display. You can also upgrade to the 256GB model with 16GB of RAM for $550, $200 off the list price.

There's also the ultra-affordable OnePlus Nord N200, which is currently available for just $170, $30 off the usual price. It only has 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, but still offers 5G support and is a solid value if you're only after the basics. There are also a few accessories on sale, including this 50-watt wireless charger, OnePlus 11 aramid fiber case and 100-watt dual wall charger. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best phone deals for even more bargains.