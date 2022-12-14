Amazon's Luna Gaming Controller Is Back to Its All-Time Low at Just $40

Amazon has been making some serious inroads in gaming ever since it acquired Twitch back in 2014. Twitch Prime has since been rebranded as Prime Gaming, the company's own cloud gaming service, and right now Amazon has discounted its Luna gaming controller, which is specifically designed and optimized for Prime Gaming, by $30 off the usual price, meaning you'll pay just $40 -- bringing the price back to its all-time low.

The actual build of the Luna controller is solid, if underwhelming. It looks similar to the latest Xbox controller, with offset thumb sticks and a menu button directly in the center. What does set this controller apart, however, is built-in Wi-Fi. The Luna controller can connect directly to your home's network, so as soon as you boot up the Prime Gaming app on any connected device, whether it's your phone, laptop or Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Luna controller will automatically pair. There's no hassle of trying to sync to your console or reconnecting over Bluetooth, just turn it on and you're ready to play.

And if you've been considering investing in a Fire TV Stick, there are are bundles available so you can snag one with your controller at a discount. The and Luna Controller bundle costs $65 right now -- a $45 savings. And if you have a 4K TV, you can grab the controller with the for just $2 more -- saving you $53 off the list price.

These deals won't last long, so be sure to get your order in soon if you're hoping to snag one of these cutting-edge controllers at a discount. (And if you order now, your purchase should arrive before Christmas.)