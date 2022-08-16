Save on Streaming Android 13 Best iPad Best Samsung Phone Best Password Manager Sony Headphones Deal Gym Membership Savings MLB 2022
Amazon's Luna Controller Is Back Down to Its Best Price Today

Upgrade your gaming experience with the Luna controller, designed specifically for Amazon's cloud gaming service.

If you own a new Samsung TV which has Amazon's cloud gaming service built into it, it's worth investing in a Luna controller for seamless integration. The controller usually retails for $70, but it often drops $20 down to $50, and right now it's on sale again on Amazon.

While the price isn't as low as some pre-Prime Day deals last month, it's just a few dollars shy of it. The Luna controller has a sleek black look and is designed for comfort while playing. It weighs less than one pound even with batteries included and has low-friction thumbsticks. 

With built-in Alexa, you could just grab the controller and ask Alexa to launch games while using the Luna app on Fire TV and Fire Tablets. Besides other Amazon products, this controller can also connect to Windows PC and Mac computers.

