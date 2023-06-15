Amazon's Latest True-Wireless Echo Buds Fall to Just $40

You don't have to spend a ton to get a decent pair of earbuds these days. Amazon's Echo Buds are a solid value with a list price of just $50, and right now, you can snag the latest generation for even less. The online retailer is currently offering $10 off the 2023 Echo Buds, which drops them down to the all-time low price of $40. There's no set expiration for this deal, but considering these earbuds only hit shelves last week, we doubt it will last for long. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

These third-gen Echo Buds have a lot to offer for less than $50. They're equipped with 12mm drivers for crisp, balanced audio, and support Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless connectivity with up to two devices at a time. They also feature two internal microphones with voice detection for clear audio on voice calls and hands-free access to Amazon Alexa, so you can make calls, set reminders and more using just the sound of your voice. Plus, they allow you to customize the tap controls so you can skip songs, adjust volume and more on the fly. They boast a total battery life of up to 20 hours with the charging case, and just 15 minutes of charging gives you two hours of listening time.

