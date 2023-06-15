Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
X
CNET logo

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Amazon's Latest True-Wireless Echo Buds Fall to Just $40

These earbuds are a solid value, especially when you can snag them on sale at a 20% discount.

Max McHone
2 min read
A Pair of Echo Buds earbuds and charging case against a yellow background.
Amazon

You don't have to spend a ton to get a decent pair of earbuds these days. Amazon's Echo Buds are a solid value with a list price of just $50, and right now, you can snag the latest generation for even less. The online retailer is currently offering $10 off the 2023 Echo Buds, which drops them down to the all-time low price of $40. There's no set expiration for this deal, but considering these earbuds only hit shelves last week, we doubt it will last for long. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Amazon

These third-gen Echo Buds have a lot to offer for less than $50. They're equipped with 12mm drivers for crisp, balanced audio, and support Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless connectivity with up to two devices at a time. They also feature two internal microphones with voice detection for clear audio on voice calls and hands-free access to Amazon Alexa, so you can make calls, set reminders and more using just the sound of your voice. Plus, they allow you to customize the tap controls so you can skip songs, adjust volume and more on the fly. They boast a total battery life of up to 20 hours with the charging case, and just 15 minutes of charging gives you two hours of listening time.

Or, if you're in the market for a different pair, you can check out our full roundup of all the best headphone and earbuds deals for even more bargains. 

Add CNET Shopping
