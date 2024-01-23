Amazon's Latest Echo Show 8 Is Back Down to Its All-Time Low Price

Smart displays have a lot to offer, essentially offering the function of a smart speaker and a digital display in one device. Amazon makes some of the best options out there, offering Echo Show smart displays in a range of sizes from 5 to 15 inches. For most people out there, the Echo Show 8 hits the sweet spot, providing adequate screen space to be readable and easy to use without taking up too much real estate on your nightstand or kitchen counter.

Right now Amazon has slashed the price of the Echo Show 8 by a whopping 40%. That brings the price of the latest 2023 model to just $90, a return to the lowest we've seen -- and this time it's not exclusively for Prime members. We don't expect this deal to stick around for long, so be sure to make your purchase soon if you want to score one at this price.

In certain areas of your home, a smart display makes more sense than a traditional smart speaker. While you'll still benefit from all of the voice-based Alexa commands, the built-in touchscreen is ideal for following a recipe, checking home security cameras, streaming video or seeing the week's weather forecast. There's also a built-in camera for video calls and, when you're not actively using the device, it can function as a digital photo frame.

Watch this: Amazon Debuts All-New Echo Show 8 03:18

The model on sale is Amazon's latest Echo Show 8, the third-gen device from 2023, which features notable upgrades over the 2021 model. Those include faster response times, improved audio and "adaptive content" that can automatically adjust based on your proximity to the device.

To take full advantage of this smart display's features, check out our roundup of all the best smart home deals for bargains on compatible smart lights, smart plugs and more.