Amazon's Just Giving Away Smart Bulbs Now

Black Friday deals come in all shapes and sizes but it's not often you get things for no money at all. Yet Amazon's Black Friday sale does exactly that. Right now, you can pick up a new fifth-gen Echo Dot smart speaker and a two-pack of Philips Hue smart bulbs on sale for just $40, saving you over $50 compared to the usual price. There's no telling how long this deal will be available, so get your order in soon if you're hoping to snag this bundle while it's on sale.

The fifth-gen Echo Dot is the latest model in its lineup, and this version even comes with a built-in clock face so you can check the time at a glance. Of course, thanks to the built-in microphone, you could also ask Alexa to tell you the time, as well as check the weather, set a timer, update your calendar and much more completely hands-free. It can also be used to control other smart devices on your network, like the Philips Hue smart bulbs.

This bundle includes a two-pack of glacier white A19 Hue smart bulbs. With the Echo Dot, you can turn this lights on or off using only the sound of your voice, or with the companion app on your smart phone. They're 75-watt bulbs that boast 1,100 lumens of brightness, and they even have preset lighting modes to help you get energized in the morning or relax after a long day. If you just want to start with a single bulb, Amazon is also offering $41 off a single-bulb bundle with the fifth-gen Echo Dot that you can pick up for just $25 right now.