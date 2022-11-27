Amazon's Heavily Discounted Echo Dot Comes with 2 Free Smart Bulbs for Cyber Monday

Amazon's Black Friday deals brought on a seemingly endless supply of smart bulbs, and they're sticking around for its Cyber Monday sale. Amazon's sale continues with awesome discounts on its popular devices and the company is just giving away free smart bulbs. Right now, you can get a new fifth-gen Echo Dot smart speaker and a two-pack of Philips Hue smart bulbs for just $40. It's unclear how long this deal will last, so order soon if you're interested.

The fifth-gen Echo Dot is the latest model in its lineup, and this version even comes with a built-in clock face so you can check the time at a glance. Of course, thanks to the built-in microphone, you could also ask Alexa to tell you the time, as well as check the weather, set a timer, update your calendar and much more completely hands-free. It can also be used to control other smart devices on your network, like the Philips Hue smart bulbs.

This bundle includes a two-pack of glacier white A19 Hue smart bulbs. With the Echo Dot, you can turn these lights on or off using only the sound of your voice, or with the companion app on your smartphone. They're 75-watt bulbs that boast 1,100 lumens of brightness and come with preset lighting modes to help you get energized in the morning or relax after a long day. If you just want to start with a single bulb, Amazon is also offering $41 off a single-bulb bundle with that fifth-gen Echo Dot you can pick up for just $25 right now.