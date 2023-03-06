Amazon's Halo Rise Smart Alarm Clock Hits an All-Time Low Price

Let's face it, a blaring alarm clock is a harsh way to start your day. And if you're looking for a gentler alternative to help start your day off on the right foot, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Amazon's new Halo Rise is a smart alarm that wakes you up with a simulated sunrise, and comes packed full of other helpful sleep tracking features, and right now you can snag it , $40 off the usual price and a record low. There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Halo Rise is a bedside companion that's designed to help you get better, more restful sleep at night. It's equipped with a built-in LED light that can simulate the sunrise to help you ease into your day, as well as a simulated sunset to help you drift off to sleep at night. Plus, it has tons of other sensors and monitors to help you understand what is affecting your sleep. It tracks your body movement and breathing patterns to estimate how long you spent in each sleep stage, and monitors the temperature, humidity and light levels in your room to see how they're affecting your rest.

This purchase also comes with a six-month Halo membership (typically $4 a month), which gives you access to even more advanced features like body composition and tone analysis, workout recommendations and more. And when you pair it with one of Amazon's Echo smart speakers, you can customizes it with music, personal routines and more.