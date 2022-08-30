Amazon's Echo Show Smart Displays Are Discounted up to 53%

Amazon's Echo Show smart displays provide a more visual Alexa experience with their bright, touchscreen displays bolstering already great Amazon smart speaker functionality. Amazon makes Alexa devices in a variety of shapes and sizes these days, and right now you can , with prices dropping as low as $40. If you're yet to add a smart display to your home or you want easy access to Alexa in more places, now's a great time to pick up an Echo Show at a discount with these smart home deals.

Amazon Amazon's most compact smart display is also its cheapest. With a 5.5-inch display and a physical privacy shutter for the camera, the pint-sized Echo Show 5 is a perfect pick for a bedside nightstand or a cramped kitchen counter. The second-gen model released last year usually sells for $85, but right now it's just $40.

Amazon The child-friendly version of Amazon's Echo Show 5 also has $45 off its regular price if you want to pick one up for a kid's play room or bedroom. In addition to the colorful design, the Echo Show 5 Kids comes with clear parental controls and a free year of Amazon Kids Plus content for the device (those stories, games and educational activities cost $3 a month after that). Amazon also doubles the warranty to two years, so it'll replace the screen if your kid ever knocks the device off the dresser and cracks it.

Amazon Thanks to its balance of size and price, our favorite Amazon smart display is Amazon's Echo Show 8. It features a 2-megapixel camera and an 8-inch HD display, so you can easily use it for video calls through Skype or Zoom. With Alexa built in, you can use it as a hands-free hub to control other smart devices in your home, or check the weather, stream music, set a timer and more using only the sound of your voice. And when you're not using it, the device doubles as a sleek digital photo frame.

Amazon Amazon's third-gen Echo Show 10 will rotate its tablet-size screen to follow your face during video calls or to give you a head-on view of whatever Netflix show you're watching, even as you clean the kitchen. It's also got a beefier sound system than other Echo Show devices thanks to its hefty speaker base. Its current $50 discount drops it back to its all-time low, making its price a little more palatable.