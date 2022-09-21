Amazon's Echo Show 5 Is Back Down to $40, Just $5 More Than All-Time Low

Smart displays are growing in popularity, as these versatile devices offer a range of features that include streaming video and music, checking the weather, setting alarms and displaying photos. Amazon's Echo lineup is a popular option, and right now you can snag some serious savings ahead Amazon's event unveiling new devices and services which is set to take place Sept. 28.

Amazon's Second-gen Echo Show 5 is currently on sale for just $40. That's a savings of $45, and it's only $5 more than the device went for during Amazon Prime Day. There are rumors that a second Prime Day event is coming in October, but that hasn't been confirmed. For now, this is the you'll see on this handy device.

Alexa devices offer compatibility with a whole host of products, and the second-gen Echo Show 5 is no different. It was released in 2021 and features a 5.5-inch screen. That size may be a little small for using to stream long movies or pull up a recipe while you're in the kitchen, but it is a great addition to an end table or nightstand. It's a huge upgrade over traditional alarm clocks, as you can check the weather and news, view your calendar and set reminders, use as it a smart picture frame and much more.

Because this device sports a 2-megapixel camera, you can make video calls, but the quality isn't great, so it's worth springing on a device with a better camera, if that's your goal. If you do need a bigger screen, check out other Echo Show devices, which range in sizes all the way up to the Echo Show 15. But as far as accessing Alexa and streaming music, this is a great option. The 1.6-inch full-range speaker is essentially the same as what you'll find in the fourth-gen Echo Dot smart speaker, so the sound quality is good, plus you get a screen. At $40, that's a solid deal.