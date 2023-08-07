Amazon's Blazing-Fast Fire TV Stick 4K Max Is Over Half Off Right Now

While most TVs these days come with streaming apps built-in, it's not the only way to easily access all your shows and movies. A streaming device can instantly turn just about any screen with an HDMI port into a smart TV, and right now, you can snag one of our favorite models of 2023 at a discount. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the fastest streaming device we've tested, and right now, you can pick it up for just $27, which saves you $28 compared to the usual price.

(Note that you can save a bit more by supplying a trade-in, or -- for some users -- by adding the code FTV25 at checkout.)

This deal doesn't quite beat the all-time low price we saw during Amazon's massive Prime Day sale event last month, but it is the lowest price we've seen before or since. It's the most advanced model in Amazon's Fire TV Stick lineup and features a quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6 support (with a compatible router), making it 40% faster than the basic 4K model. Plus, it supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 Plus for vibrant colors and sharp contrast, as well as Dolby Atmos for immersive, room-filling audio. It also comes with its own remote with a built-in microphone so you can play, pause and browse hands-free. This streaming device does push Amazon content a little more aggressively, which is why we preferred Roku's streamers overall. But Amazon's Fire TV products are better for those looking to widen their streaming content choices with a VPN, and at less than half the usual price, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is still a great value.