Amazon's Black Friday Deals Came Early: Save Big on Echo, Kindle Readers, Fire Tablets and More

Amazon doesn't want you to wait until Black Friday to start your holiday shopping. Starting now, you can save big on a variety of Amazon hardware, including its Echo devices, Fire Tablets, Blink and Eero devices and more. Savings are over 50% in some cases, and they're set to stay on sale through the Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness.
Amazon also recently announced it would kick off 48 hours of deals on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, so there are more price cuts to come -- see everything that will be discounted for Amazon's Black Friday sales here. But in the meantime, if you've had your eye on an Alexa-enabled device, a Fire tablet or any of Amazon's other discounted hardware, now's a great time to take the plunge. If previous years are any indication, you can expect various colors and configurations of each model to sell out even before the big event kicks off.
New for Sunday, Nov. 20: Added Kindle deals, which includes the Kindle Paperwhite now $5 less than the stepdown entry-level Kindle -- a great deal.
Echo Dot Black Friday deals
At 50% off, this 2022 update to the Echo Dot has a lot to offer. The popular compact smart speaker with Alexa integration has improved audio over the previous gen that provides clearer vocals and deeper bass. It also has a new temperature sensor that helps control other smart devices to keep your home comfortable. And with Eero built-in, this new generation can add up to 1,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage to a compatible Eero network. Read our Echo Dot 5th-gen review.
More Echo Dot Black Friday deals:
- Echo Dot with Clock (5th-gen): $40 (save $20)
- Echo Dot Kids (5th-gen): $30 (save $30)
- Echo Dot (3rd-gen): $15 (save $25)
- Echo (4th-gen): $50 (save $50)
Echo Show Black Friday deals
This second-gen Echo Show 5 smart display has a 5.5-inch screen, a 2-megapixel camera with a physical shutter and has Alexa integration. The Echo Show 5 makes a great alarm clock, smart speaker or digital picture frame, making it a perfect smart display for a bedside table or workstation. If you're going to be using your smart display for displaying recipes or streaming content, you might want to go with a larger model, like the 8 or the 10. Read our Echo Show 5 (2nd-gen) review.
More Echo Show Black Friday deals:
- Echo Show 5 Kids: $40 (save $55)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd-gen): $70 (save $60)
- Echo Show 10: $170 (save $80)
- Echo Show 15: $170 (save $80)
Amazon Kindle Black Friday deals
The Kindle Paperwhite is our best all-around ebook reader for a reason. It features warm light settings, a longer battery life and is completely waterproof. For a better viewing experience, this edition of the Kindle Paperwhite sports a 6.8-inch display, perfect for a virtual book club. Normally $140, it's down to $95 for Black Friday. That's not its best price ever, but it's a healthy 32% discount.
More Kindle Black Friday deals:
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: $130 (save $60)
- Kindle Oasis: $165 (save $80)
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids: $105 (save $55)
Fire Tablet Black Friday deals
The Fire 7 tablet features a 7-inch display, 16GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. You can easily stream movies and shows, read e-books, surf the web, video call friends and family and much more. Plus, if you need more storage, you can add up to 1TB with a microSD card (sold separately).
More Fire Tablet Black Friday deals:
- Fire HD 8 tablet: $55 (save $45)
- Fire HD 8 Plus tablet: $65 (save $55)
- Fire HD 8 tablet (previous model): $45 (save $45)
- Fire HD 8 Plus tablet (previous model): $55 (save $55)
- Fire HD 10 tablet: $75 (save $75)
- Fire 7 Kids tablet: $55 (save $55)
- Fire HD 8 Kids tablet: $80 (save $70)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: $80 (save $70)
- Fire HD 8 Kids tablet (previous model): $70 (save $70)
- Fire HD 10 Kids tablet: $120 (save $80)
Fire TV Black Friday deals
The 75-inch model from the Omni Series of Fire TVs features a built-in far-field mic array, which gives you the ability to control this TV through voice commands using Alexa and ditch the remote entirely. Alexa also provides tailored recommendations for what to watch. Plus, this TV offers 4K support, as well as HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Digital Plus, giving you an at-home cinematic experience.
More Fire TV Black Friday deals:
- Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series: $230 (save $140)
- Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series: $250 (save $220)
- Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series: $300 (save $220)
- Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series: $330 (save $80)
- Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series: $400 (save $110)
- Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series: $450 (save $110)
Blink Black Friday deals
If you're looking for a budget-friendly video doorbell, Blink has a great option available. These gadgets are useful because you'll get alerts when someone approaches so you know when company or a package arrives. This particular video doorbell can be wired in or used with the included battery, giving you optimum flexibility (and an easy install compared to some of the competition).
More Blink Black Friday deals:
- Blink Mini Cam (2-pack): $30 (save $35)
- Blink Outdoor Camera (3-pack): $125 (save $125)
- Blink Outdoor Camera and Floodlight: $70 (save $70)
Eero Black Friday deals
The Eero Pro 6E delivers excellent performance and speeds to all generations of Wi-Fi devices. It has full support for Wi-Fi 6E, which means it can send signals in the ultrawide 6GHz band, plus a WAN port that can receive incoming wired speeds at as high as 2.5 gigabits per second. This three-pack can provide coverage for up to 6,000 square feet, essentially eliminating dead zones. It also has built-in Zigbee and Thread/Matter support. If you have a large home and need fast, reliable signal throughout, this is a solid deal.
More Eero Black Friday deals:
- Eero Pro 6E (1-pack): $179 (save $120)
- Eero Pro 6E (2-pack): $299 (save $200)
- Eero Pro 6 (3-pack): $148 (save $81)