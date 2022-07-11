Amazon's 2nd-Gen Echo Buds Drop to $70 Ahead of Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon's Prime Day event is nearly here, but you don't have to wait to take advantage of some impressive deals. Competitors like Target and Best Buy have dropped sales a day ahead of Amazon's blowout, but even Amazon has some early Prime Day deals you can take advantage of now.

The company's second-generation true wireless earbuds, the Echo Buds 2, are marked down by $50 right now, bringing the price to $70.

David Carnoy/CNET This deal is on the second-generation Echo Buds, which are Amazon's own headphones that offer active noise cancellation and Alexa right in your ears. They're in-ear buds that come in both black and white, and offer up to five hours of playback per charge. The included charging case gives you another 15 hours of enjoyment, so you don't have to worry about power while out and about. Amazon made a bunch of improvements with these over the first-gen models, so be sure to check them out.

These didn't quite make it to our list of best wireless earbuds, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't check them out. These are far more affordable than a lot of other options out there, so try them out for yourself and see what you think today.