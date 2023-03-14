Amazon's 2nd-Gen Echo Auto Is Down to $40 Right Now

Many of us listen to music or podcasts or take calls on our commute, but staying safe and legal means keeping phones out of our hands. Amazon's Echo Auto uses Alexa to help you do all that and more, hands-free, making it a great choice for those already relying on other Alexa-enabled devices. Right now Amazon has slashed the price on the second-gen model, released in 2022, by 27%. That means you'll pay just $40 to get one for your car. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Hands-free access to making phone calls, sending text messages, streaming playlists, podcasts or audiobooks from your favorite apps and more is essential to staying connected on the road without sacrificing safety. This version of the Echo Auto has five built-in microphones that should be able to hear you even if you have music playing or are running the heat or air conditioning. And this updated model even adds access to roadside assistance for unexpected issues on the road, paying only for the specific service you need on a case-by-case basis. You can also control your compatible smart home devices from your car, which means you can go ahead and turn on the lights or adjust the thermostat so that it's a comfortable temperature when you get home.

And when you want privacy, you can turn the microphones off -- there's even an indicator light so you can see when the device is muted. Your purchase includes the Echo Auto device, along with a mount, a charger and an aux cable.