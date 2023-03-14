Roku's TV Lineup Reset Your Body Clock What Is Adjusted Gross Income? When to Weigh Yourself Galaxy S23: Worth the Upgrade? March Madness Best Way to Make Bacon iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.
Deals

Amazon's 2nd-Gen Echo Auto Is Down to $40 Right Now

Take Alexa on the road with this hands-free car accessory that can stream music, make phone calls and more.

Adrian Marlow headshot
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The 2nd-gen Echo Auto from Amazon (2022 release) is displayed against a yellow background.
Amazon/CNET

Many of us listen to music or podcasts or take calls on our commute, but staying safe and legal means keeping phones out of our hands. Amazon's Echo Auto uses Alexa to help you do all that and more, hands-free, making it a great choice for those already relying on other Alexa-enabled devices. Right now Amazon has slashed the price on the second-gen model, released in 2022, by 27%. That means you'll pay just $40 to get one for your car. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

See at Amazon

Hands-free access to making phone calls, sending text messages, streaming playlists, podcasts or audiobooks from your favorite apps and more is essential to staying connected on the road without sacrificing safety. This version of the Echo Auto has five built-in microphones that should be able to hear you even if you have music playing or are running the heat or air conditioning. And this updated model even adds access to roadside assistance for unexpected issues on the road, paying only for the specific service you need on a case-by-case basis. You can also control your compatible smart home devices from your car, which means you can go ahead and turn on the lights or adjust the thermostat so that it's a comfortable temperature when you get home. 

And when you want privacy, you can turn the microphones off -- there's even an indicator light so you can see when the device is muted. Your purchase includes the Echo Auto device, along with a mount, a charger and an aux cable. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.